Here’s why fighter jets are flying over Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi were left intrigued as fighter jets soared through the skies above the twin cities on Wednesday. The sight of Pakistan Air Force F-16 jets practicing their flypasts quickly became a topic of discussion across social media platforms.

According to reports from The STRATCOM Bureau, the aerial exercises are part of the preparations for the official visit of the President of the United Arab Emirates, expected later this week. Although the exact dates of the visit have not yet been confirmed, the rehearsals are intended to ensure everything runs smoothly for the upcoming ceremonial events.

Authorities have reassured the public that the fighter jets’ movements are a normal part of state visit protocols, with no security threats or emergencies involved. These rehearsals are standard practice to guarantee precision and safety during official flypasts, especially ahead of high-profile visits.

While officials have not released an official statement, sources confirmed that such drills are routinely carried out for national events. Residents are advised to stay calm as the rehearsals continue, with further updates regarding the UAE President’s visit expected in the coming days.