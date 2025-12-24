NATIONAL

Here’s why fighter jets are flying over Islamabad

By News Desk
FILE PHOTO: Netherlands' Air Force F-16 fighter jets fly during a media day illustrating how NATO Air Policing safeguards the Allies' airspace in the northern and northeastern region of the Alliance, July 4, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi were left intrigued as fighter jets soared through the skies above the twin cities on Wednesday. The sight of Pakistan Air Force F-16 jets practicing their flypasts quickly became a topic of discussion across social media platforms.

According to reports from The STRATCOM Bureau, the aerial exercises are part of the preparations for the official visit of the President of the United Arab Emirates, expected later this week. Although the exact dates of the visit have not yet been confirmed, the rehearsals are intended to ensure everything runs smoothly for the upcoming ceremonial events.

Authorities have reassured the public that the fighter jets’ movements are a normal part of state visit protocols, with no security threats or emergencies involved. These rehearsals are standard practice to guarantee precision and safety during official flypasts, especially ahead of high-profile visits.

While officials have not released an official statement, sources confirmed that such drills are routinely carried out for national events. Residents are advised to stay calm as the rehearsals continue, with further updates regarding the UAE President’s visit expected in the coming days.

Previous article
Gold and Silver prices reaches record highs in Pakistan
Next article
Islamic scholar shuts down Javed Akhtar in heated debate on the existence of Allah, video goes viral
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Libya’s top military chief killed in plane crash in Turkiye

TRIPOLI: The Libyan army’s chief of staff, Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad, died in a plane crash on Tuesday after leaving Turkiye’s capital Ankara as...

FCC issues stay order on LG elections in Quetta

Kafeel’ impresses with powerful script, Sanam Saeed’s stellar performance

Islamic scholar shuts down Javed Akhtar in heated debate on the existence of Allah, video goes viral

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.