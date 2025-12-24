World

GTA 6 price revealed by former Rockstar director

By News Desk

As excitement around Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) continues to grow, fans are eagerly speculating about the price of the highly anticipated game. Obbe Vermeij, the former technical director at Rockstar North, has weighed in on these speculations, revealing that it is unlikely the game will launch at $100.

Vermeij explained that Rockstar is more likely to maintain the standard pricing for the game and focus on long-term monetisation strategies to recover the enormous development costs. He also noted that GTA 6 is expected to become the most expensive video game ever, with industry rumors suggesting a budget of around $2 billion. This figure reflects years of development, multiple delays, and the expectation that the game will surpass the success of its predecessor, GTA 5, which has sold over 200 million copies.

Vermeij further emphasized that Rockstar has traditionally aimed to maximize the player base rather than increase upfront costs. This approach means that GTA 6 will likely be sold at a regular retail price, similar to the pricing strategy used for GTA Online, which helped extend the profitability of GTA 5.

While some have speculated that GTA 6 may come with higher launch prices due to the rising costs of development, Vermeij dismissed these ideas. He explained that Rockstar has not indicated any intention to raise the price and suggested that the potential inclusion of live service elements in the game could create additional revenue through downloadable content and updates, rather than relying on a higher initial price tag.

News Desk
News Desk

