‘Greatest Asset’: PM underscores youth education as investment in country’s future

Premier Shehbaz urges students to counter misinformation in digital space, warning against dangers of misinformation

Expresses confidence in Gen Z to lead Pakistan’s future, saying today’s youth are more aware, more capable and better equipped to use technology than earlier generations

Says laptops connect youth to knowledge and global opportunity, reaffirming merit-based distribution under youth programme

Announces four Danish Schools for AJK, saying tech-focused Danish University also planned

Reaffirms unbreakable bond with Kashmir, reiterating political, moral and diplomatic support for Kashmiris

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday described Pakistan’s youth as the nation’s greatest asset, stressing that investment in their education and skills was, in essence, an investment in the country’s future, as he urged students to play a constructive and responsible role in the digital and social media space while warning against the dangers of misinformation and fake news.

“Truth and falsehood today are often shaped by narratives. Our educated youth must stand for facts and responsibility,” Premier Shehbaz Sharif emphasized while addressing a laptop distribution ceremony under the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Programme in Azad Jammu and Kashmir at the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) on Wednesday.

کامیابی کو خراجِ تحسین، جذبے کی روشنی میں خواب جیتنے والوں کو سلام۔

پرائم منسٹرز یوتھ لیپ ٹاپ اسکیم کے تحت لیپ ٹاپ حاصل کرنے والے نوجوانوں کے لیے گارڈ آف آنر،

محنت، لگن اور عزم کی ان کہی کہانیوں کا جشن۔ Honouring the future of Pakistan, where dedication meets talent, and dreams… pic.twitter.com/EoYk8SU5J1 — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 24, 2025

The prime minister said the laptops were not merely machines but a means to connect young people with the world, knowledge and opportunity. He cited success stories of students who, he said, had used earlier laptops to build careers and overcome social and economic barriers.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif distributed laptops among students in the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.#PMLaptopScheme2025 pic.twitter.com/RlYFRN8Kp6 — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 24, 2025

“Our youth, especially Generation Z, are more aware, more capable and better equipped to use technology than earlier generations,” the prime minister said. Reiterating the government’s commitment to merit, Prime Minister Shehbaz said laptops had been distributed strictly on merit during previous programmes as well, rejecting criticism that such initiatives were political handouts. He said the continuation of education during the Covid-19 pandemic through laptops was proof of their value.

“طلباء کو دیئے جانے والے لیپ ٹاپس کوئی مشین نہیں یہ ایک وژن ہے، لیپ ٹاپس کا حصول نوجوانوں کی انتھک محنت کا نتیجہ ہے۔” وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف کا یونیورسٹی آف آزاد جموں و کشمیر مظفر آباد میں طلباء میں لیپ ٹاپس تقسیم کرنے کی تقریب سے خطاب#PMLaptopScheme2025 pic.twitter.com/1g9rpp0hBt — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 24, 2025



The prime minister also announced major education initiatives for Azad Jammu and Kashmir, including the approval of four Danish Schools, a planned tech-focused Danish University, and the revival of the Prime Minister’s Education Endowment Fund to provide scholarships to talented but underprivileged students from AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan and other parts of the country, including for studies abroad.

Touching on Kashmir, he said the people of Kashmir had made immense sacrifices and their emotional bond with Pakistan was unbreakable. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s political, moral and diplomatic support for the Kashmiris and called for unity, hard work and faith to achieve national goals.

“اس خطے پر مجھے فخر ہے جس نے پاکستان کے لیے عظیم قربانیاں دی ہیں۔ اور آپ کے ‘کشمیر بنے گا پاکستان’ کے نعروں سے ہر وقت فضا گونجتی رہی ہے۔ مئی میں ہونے والی جنگ میں آزاد کشمیر کے لوگ بھی افواجِ پاکستان کی کامیابی کے لیے دعاگو تھے، افواجِ پاکستان نے بھارت کو وہ سبق سکھایا ہے جو کہ… pic.twitter.com/ffAw43HfOC — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 24, 2025

PM Shehbaz said disciplined effort, unity and belief were essential to making Pakistan strong and prosperous. “Our youth are our future,” he said, expressing confidence that with opportunity and merit, they would take Pakistan and Kashmir forward on the world map.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ameer Muqam said the atmosphere of governance in the country was improving and state institutions were regaining strength. He thanked the prime minister for approving a Danish School for Haveli district on the request of the AJK leadership, calling it a significant step for educational uplift in the region.

“اگر لیپ ٹاپ دینا رشوت ہوتی تو کیا آج ہمارے نوجوان ڈاکٹرز اور انجینئرز بن سکتے تھے؟ آج تک ایک لیپ ٹاپ بھی سفارش پر نہیں دیا گیا، ہمیشہ میرٹ پر دیا گیا۔” تمنّا آبرو کی ہو اگر گلزارِ ہستی میں

تو کانٹوں میں اُلجھ کر زندگی کرنے کی خو کر لے

نہیں یہ شانِ خودداری، چمن سے توڑ کر تجھ کو… pic.twitter.com/smz7UFfjig — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 24, 2025

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Faisal Mumtaz Rathore said the laptop programme and new education projects reflected the federal government’s trust in Kashmiri youth and would help them compete nationally and internationally. He said merit-based initiatives would strengthen confidence among students and parents alike.

UAJK Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Jamal Khattak welcomed the prime minister and said the university was proud to host a ceremony celebrating merit and academic achievement. He said access to technology would enhance research, innovation and learning outcomes for students.

During the ceremony, laptops were distributed to top-performing students, including merit scholars, amid applause. A guard of honour was also presented by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Police contingent to mark the occasion.