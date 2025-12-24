NATIONAL

Gold and Silver prices reaches record highs in Pakistan

By News Desk

LAHORE: Gold and silver prices hit record highs in Pakistan today, with both metals seeing significant price hikes in the local market. Gold continued its upward climb, with the price per tola increasing by Rs. 2,000, reaching an all-time high of Rs. 472,862. The price of 10-gram gold also rose by Rs. 1,714, settling at Rs. 405,402.

Silver prices followed suit, surging by Rs. 500 per tola to a new peak of Rs. 7,505, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association. The rise in silver prices was also reflected globally, where silver climbed 1.2% to $72.27 per ounce, briefly touching a record high of $72.70 earlier in the day.

On the international front, gold prices surpassed the $4,500 mark per ounce for the first time, climbing to $4,505. Spot gold rose by 0.1% to $4,492.51 per ounce, after briefly hitting a new high of $4,525.19. US gold futures for February delivery also saw a rise, hitting a record high of $4,520.60.

Previous article
Former Nickelodeon star Tylor Chase found homeless in California
Next article
Here’s why fighter jets are flying over Islamabad
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Libya’s top military chief killed in plane crash in Turkiye

TRIPOLI: The Libyan army’s chief of staff, Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad, died in a plane crash on Tuesday after leaving Turkiye’s capital Ankara as...

FCC issues stay order on LG elections in Quetta

Kafeel’ impresses with powerful script, Sanam Saeed’s stellar performance

Islamic scholar shuts down Javed Akhtar in heated debate on the existence of Allah, video goes viral

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.