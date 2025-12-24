Gold and Silver prices reaches record highs in Pakistan

LAHORE: Gold and silver prices hit record highs in Pakistan today, with both metals seeing significant price hikes in the local market. Gold continued its upward climb, with the price per tola increasing by Rs. 2,000, reaching an all-time high of Rs. 472,862. The price of 10-gram gold also rose by Rs. 1,714, settling at Rs. 405,402.

Silver prices followed suit, surging by Rs. 500 per tola to a new peak of Rs. 7,505, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association. The rise in silver prices was also reflected globally, where silver climbed 1.2% to $72.27 per ounce, briefly touching a record high of $72.70 earlier in the day.

On the international front, gold prices surpassed the $4,500 mark per ounce for the first time, climbing to $4,505. Spot gold rose by 0.1% to $4,492.51 per ounce, after briefly hitting a new high of $4,525.19. US gold futures for February delivery also saw a rise, hitting a record high of $4,520.60.