Four children injured in quadcopter attack in Kurram

PESHAWAR: At least four children were injured on Wednesday after a quadcopter attack in the Gondalabad area of Kurram district, official sources said.

Militants in the region have been using quadcopters for months to drop explosives on security forces, with the current year witnessing an increase in such attacks.

In the latest incident, a quadcopter released an explosive payload over a residential area, injuring three boys and a girl, according to official sources.

The injured children were shifted to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Security sources strongly condemned the attack, calling it “an act of violence against innocent civilians, particularly children.”

“Such incidents reflect a deliberate targeting of non-combatants and have nothing to do with religion or humanitarian values,” they added.

An investigation into the incident is under way, and security in the area has been tightened following the attack.

Last week, two women and two teenagers were injured in a quadcopter attack in the Janikhel area of Bannu district. A week earlier, another attack in the same area injured four people, including two children.

Earlier this month, three boys were killed and another was injured when a quadcopter crashed in a residential area of Mamand Khel in Bannu.

In December, at least seven people, including minors, were injured in a quadcopter attack carried out by terrorists on a playground in Lakki Marwat.