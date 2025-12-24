Entertainment

Former Nickelodeon star Tylor Chase found homeless in California

By News Desk

Tylor Chase, best known for his role in Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, has been found living on the streets of Riverside, California. A viral video recently captured the former child star, confirming his identity and his past role on the popular Nickelodeon show. His current struggles with homelessness have sparked a wave of support from former co-stars and the public, raising awareness about the mental health and addiction challenges many former child actors face after their time in the limelight.

Devon Werkheiser, who starred as Ned in the series, expressed heartbreak and concern. He described Chase as a “sensitive, sweet, and kind kid” but acknowledged the severe challenges of addiction and mental health struggles. Werkheiser hopes the viral attention leads to meaningful help for Chase, with resources and guidance being offered to help him through treatment and recovery.

Shaun Weiss, a former Mighty Ducks star who has faced his own recovery journey, is actively working to provide Chase with detox and treatment options. The entertainment community’s swift response highlights the need for more support systems for former child stars, particularly when it comes to mental health and addiction recovery.

News Desk
News Desk

