FCC issues stay order on LG elections in Quetta

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) has issued a stay order on the local government elections in Quetta.

The case was heard by a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Aminuddin Khan, which also included Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ali Baqar Najafi.

The petitioner, Abdul Qadir, was represented in court by senior lawyer Kamran Murtaza.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that local government constituencies in Quetta were drawn on the basis of the 2017 census, despite the 2023 census having been officially notified.

The lawyer told the court that under the law, local government elections must be held on the basis of new delimitations conducted according to the latest census. After hearing the arguments, the court issued a stay order on the elections and issued notices to all parties.

Following the court’s order, the local government elections were postponed, triggering mixed reactions from lawyers and political leaders.

Advocate Rahib Baloch said that the Supreme Court (SC) had postponed the local government elections and that the next hearing in the case would be held on January 21. He stated that local government elections are a constitutional right of the people and that postponing them amounts to a violation of the Constitution.

A National Party leader termed the government’s request to delay the elections incomprehensible, saying the government was avoiding the democratic process.

National Party leader Aslam Baloch said that local government elections would be held at all costs. He added that using cold weather and law and order as excuses to postpone elections was equivalent to depriving the public of their rights.