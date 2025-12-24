NATIONAL

ECP postpones code of conduct proceedings against KP CM, co-accused

By News Desk

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday adjourned until January 13 the hearing of a case concerning an alleged violation of the electoral code of conduct by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and Shahnaz Umar Ayub.

The matter was taken up by a five-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. During the hearing, counsel for the chief minister, Ali Bukhari, submitted a written response and also moved an application seeking dismissal of the case on the grounds that it was not maintainable.

ECP officials, however, pointed out that the application challenging the maintainability of the case did not carry the chief minister’s signature. The bench directed the counsel to refile the application after fulfilling the legal requirement.

The commission also instructed the defence to submit a valid power of attorney to formalise the representation before the next hearing.

Following these directions, the ECP deferred further proceedings to January 13 to allow the respondents to complete the required documentation.

Previous article
Indian BSF kills two Bangladeshi youth, diplomatic row escalates
Next article
Zelensky reveals US-Ukraine plan to end Russian war, key questions remain
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

FCC issues stay order on LG elections in Quetta

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) has issued a stay order on the local government elections in Quetta. The case was heard by a three-member...

Kafeel’ impresses with powerful script, Sanam Saeed’s stellar performance

Islamic scholar shuts down Javed Akhtar in heated debate on the existence of Allah, video goes viral

Here’s why fighter jets are flying over Islamabad

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.