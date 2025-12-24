CM Maryam hails Sikh community, underscores Punjab’s interfaith harmony

‘Sikhs of America’ delegation praises Sikh Marriage Act and cultural revival in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday warmly welcomed a seven-member delegation of “Sikhs of America,” led by its Founding Chairman Chand Hoque, highlighting Pakistan’s commitment to interfaith harmony, minority rights, and the promotion of religious tourism.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister addressed the delegation in Punjabi, emphasizing cultural affinity and shared heritage. The Sikh leaders lauded Punjab’s public welfare initiatives and recognized the government’s efforts to protect minority communities, including the historic implementation of the Sikh Marriage Act in the province. They also appreciated the peaceful organization of Christmas celebrations, the revival of the Punjabi language, and the installation of Punjabi signboards.

CM Maryam Nawaz described meeting Sikh brothers from the United States as a source of great pleasure and an honor. She thanked the Sikh community worldwide for their enduring love and respect for Punjab and Pakistan.

Highlighting the deep emotional attachment of Sikhs to sacred sites in Punjab, she emphasized the community’s unbreakable bond with Pakistan and acknowledged their longstanding goodwill in promoting coexistence and harmony. Recalling her visit to Gurdwara Kartarpur on Baisakhi, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Sikh community.

She said that Gurdwara Kartarpur represents Pakistan’s undeniable message of peace to the world. The Chief Minister announced that construction, renovation, and restoration work on 56 historic Gurdwaras across Punjab would be completed soon, and that ongoing repair and maintenance work is progressing rapidly to ensure convenience for pilgrims.

CM Maryam Nawaz also highlighted the launch of a program issuing 75,000 Minority Cards for the welfare and economic uplift of minority communities, with plans to expand the initiative further. She underscored that Punjab’s development journey would remain incomplete without ensuring a sense of security for all communities.

The Chief Minister said her government is making every effort to provide exemplary security, transportation, and other facilities for Sikh pilgrims. She added that welcoming thousands of pilgrims for the 556th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji is considered a national honor, reflecting Punjab’s commitment to religious harmony, mutual respect, and shared heritage.

She reiterated that Pakistan is the only country to have implemented the Sikh Marriage Act, respecting the religious identity and faith traditions of Sikh brothers. Emphasizing the promotion of religious tourism, she welcomed investment by Sikh brothers in Punjab’s tourism and hospitality sectors and affirmed Pakistan’s intent to project itself as a global center of peace and interfaith harmony.

CM Maryam Nawaz reaffirmed that, following the legacy of Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, respect for and support of the Sikh community remains a top priority of her government. She concluded by stating that Punjab continues to emanate respect, love, and inclusivity for all communities.

