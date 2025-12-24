CDF Field Marshal Munir warns against ‘subtle tactics’ employed by hostile actors

Field Marshal outlines complex and evolving global, regional and internal security environment, noting Pakistan faces broad and persistent challenges

Highlights clear decision-making amid uncertain conditions and mental resilience as critical for operating in today’s diffused security environment

Lauds NDU’s role in developing strategic thinkers capable of translating rigorous training and academic insight into effective policy formulation and operational outcomes

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir on Tuesday warned of “indirect and ambiguous approaches” employed by actors hostile to Pakistan, including the use of proxies, stressing that future leaders must be trained and remain alert to recognize, anticipate and counter such multi-layered cognitive challenges, said the military’s media wing.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the CDF was briefed by civil and military participants of the ongoing national security and war course about their academic perspectives on challenges to national security during a visit to Islamabad’s National Defence University (NDU).

#ISPR

Rawalpindi, 23 December, 2025 Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, #COAS & CDF, #Pakistan visited the National Defence University (NDU), Islamabad today, where he was briefed by panel of civil and military participants of ongoing National Security and War Course on… pic.twitter.com/IY9wTUN6aa — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) December 23, 2025

“The field marshal highlighted that hostile elements increasingly employ indirect and ambiguous approaches, including the use of proxies to exploit internal fault lines, rather than overt confrontation,” the ISPR said.

According to the ISPR, the field marshal outlined the complex and evolving global, regional and internal security environment, noting that Pakistan faces broad and persistent challenges in multiple domains.

“He noted that these challenges span conventional, sub-conventional, intelligence, cyber, information, military, economic and other domains, requiring comprehensive multi-domain preparedness, continuous adaptation and synergy amongst all elements of national power,” the statement read.

#ISPR

Rawalpindi, 23 December, 2025 Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, #COAS & CDF, #Pakistan visited the National Defence University (NDU), Islamabad today, where he was briefed by panel of civil and military participants of ongoing National Security and War Course on… pic.twitter.com/YjRMrBhvAL — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) December 23, 2025

Field Marshal Munir also highlighted that clear decision-making amid uncertain conditions and mental resilience are critical for operating in today’s contested and diffused security environment.

He also lauded NDU’s role in developing strategic thinkers capable of translating rigorous training and academic insight into effective policy formulation and operational outcomes.

The field marshal “underscored that professional military education remains central to strengthening institutional capacity, fostering indigenous capability, and ensuring long-term national resilience,” the statement added.

He also appreciated the panel’s analysis and conclusions, urging students to “remain vigilant, adaptive, and steadfast in upholding the values of integrity, discipline and selfless service.”