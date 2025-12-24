AJK PM vows transparency, rule of law and public welfare

PM Rathore says all administrative decisions being made purely on administrative grounds

Rejects practice of vindictive postings, assuring strict action against rule violations

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore on Wednesday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to public welfare, transparency and the rule of law, stating that all administrative decisions, including transfers and postings, were being made strictly on merit and in accordance with established rules.

Addressing the Legislative Assembly session here on Wednesday, the prime minister made it clear that transfers were carried out solely on the basis of administrative requirements. He said he had consistently rejected the practice of vindictive transfers, adding that injustice would not be allowed to be done to anyone in the future as well.

He assured the house that violations of rules and laws would be dealt with promptly and responsibly, wherever they occurred.

The prime minister reminded that he himself had been part of the previous government and that the highest number of additional charges had been given during that period.

He said efforts were currently underway to finalize the Public Service Commission (PSC) board.

The prime minister said administrative shortcomings would be addressed in a timely manner to ensure better facilities for the public.

He said the traffic problem in the capital Muzaffarabad was a serious challenge, for which a comprehensive strategy would be formulated.

“I will personally look into the issue of the alleged false FIR in the Bhimber area raised by the former prime minister, and necessary action will be taken in this regard,” the prime minister said, adding that notice had also been taken of the Jatlan canal issue involving Rescue 1122.

Regarding the issue of ambulances pending in the Accountability Court, he said a committee had been formed that would present a workable solution to the problem within ten days.

He further stated that the tender for the Hajira Bypass had been awarded and that work on it would begin soon.