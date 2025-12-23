Religious unity promoted by leaders at Majlis Ittihad-e-Ummat to overcome sectarian divisions in Pakistan

KARACHI: At the Majlis Ittihad-e-Ummat gathering in Karachi on December 22, 2025, leaders from various religious backgrounds came together to advocate for greater unity among Pakistan’s diverse faith communities. The focus was on overcoming sectarian divisions and fostering cooperation to promote peace and prosperity.

Participants highlighted that Pakistan’s strength lies in its religious diversity and that unity among religious groups is essential for tackling the country’s most pressing challenges, such as poverty, education, and social inequality. Leaders called for the establishment of joint religious platforms where representatives from different faiths could collaborate on national issues.

The gathering ended with a strong call for all religious communities to work together for the common good of the nation, with the goal of building a more unified and tolerant society.