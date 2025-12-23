Religious scholars address the balance between religious freedom and national security at MIUP

KARACHI: The Majlis Ittihad-e-Ummat gathering held in Karachi on December 22, 2025, focused on the critical issue of balancing religious freedom with national security. Experts and religious leaders discussed how Pakistan can continue to guarantee the constitutional right to religious freedom while also ensuring that this freedom is not misused by extremist elements.

Participants acknowledged that while religious freedom is a fundamental right, there is a need for robust legal frameworks that prevent the exploitation of this freedom for violent or divisive purposes. The discussion revolved around creating legal protections for religious minorities and ensuring that religious practices do not compromise Pakistan’s national security or public order.

The gathering concluded with a call for stronger laws that protect religious freedoms while ensuring that any activities that threaten Pakistan’s unity or security are swiftly addressed.