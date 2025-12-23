Religious leaders decry delay in implementing Shariah law, demand immediate action from govt

KARACHI: An assembly of religious scholars, leaders, and representatives from various Islamic schools of thought gathered in Karachi on 1st Rajab, December 22, 2025, under the banner of Masjlis Islamic Ulema Pakistan. The gathering was a unified call for the Pakistani government to prioritize the implementation of Shariah law in the country’s legal system.

The core issue addressed at the event was the 277th amendment of Pakistan’s Constitution, which mandates that national laws be made in accordance with the Quran and Sunnah. Despite this constitutional obligation, religious leaders decried the government’s failure to present the recommendations prepared by the Islamic Ideology Council (IIC) over a year ago.

In a joint statement, the leaders expressed deep concern over the government’s delay in taking action on the IIC’s proposals. “We strongly condemn the continued delay in presenting these recommendations in Parliament,” they stated. “The government must uphold its constitutional duty and prioritize the implementation of Shariah law without any further procrastination.”

The assembly underscored that, as per the Constitution, the IIC’s recommendations should have already been brought before the legislature. They stressed that it is not only a matter of legal reform but of religious duty, urging the government to take swift action to align national laws with Islamic principles.

“The delay is not just an administrative issue—it’s a violation of our constitutional rights as Muslims,” said a prominent cleric at the gathering. “We demand that the government act immediately to ensure that the laws of this country reflect the true teachings of the Quran and Sunnah.”

The gathering, which included scholars from diverse Islamic sects, showed overwhelming consensus on the need for urgent reform. With the government under increasing pressure from religious groups, this gathering marks a significant moment in the ongoing call for Shariah law to become a cornerstone of Pakistan’s legal framework.