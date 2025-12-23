NATIONAL

Religious leaders at Majlis Ittihad-e-Ummat discuss counteracting secularism to protect Pakistan’s islamic identity

By News Desk

KARACHI: At the Majlis Ittihad-e-Ummat gathering in Karachi, which took place on December 22, 2025, religious leaders and scholars discussed the growing influence of secularism and foreign ideologies in Pakistan. There was concern that these ideologies could undermine Pakistan’s Islamic identity, particularly among the younger generation.

The gathering stressed that Pakistan must remain steadfast in its commitment to Islamic values, ensuring they are reflected in the education system, public life, and governance. Leaders called for a stronger emphasis on Islamic teachings, counteracting the influence of secular and non-Islamic philosophies that could threaten the nation’s identity. Scholars proposed educational reforms to promote Islamic principles of peace, tolerance, and justice, which would help safeguard Pakistan’s spiritual and cultural heritage.

The gathering concluded with a powerful call for action to protect Pakistan’s Islamic identity while fostering an inclusive, unified society that respects religious diversity.

