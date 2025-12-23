Religious groups urge Pakistan to reject pressure for military intervention in Palestine and stand with Hamas

KARACHI: During a significant gathering in Karachi on December 22, 2025, religious and ideological leaders across Pakistan called on the government to reject external pressure to send military forces to Palestine. While a ceasefire has reportedly been declared, the leaders emphasized that the situation remains far from peaceful, with Muslim nations, including Pakistan, being urged to intervene militarily to disarm Hamas.

“Despite the claims of a ceasefire, the reality on the ground in Palestine is still one of oppression and struggle,” said a prominent cleric at the gathering. “Our Muslim nations, including Pakistan, are being pressured to send troops to Palestine to disarm Hamas. We urge our government to stand firm and reject this call for military intervention.”

The leaders made it clear that Pakistan should not be involved in any military action in Palestine, stressing that the Palestinian people have the right to resist occupation. “Palestine’s struggle is one of liberation. As Muslims, we must support their right to self-determination, not weaken their resistance,” one cleric emphasized.

They warned that any military intervention would be a betrayal of the Palestinian cause and urged Pakistan’s leadership to remain focused on diplomatic and humanitarian efforts. “We urge the government to prioritize peace, justice, and support for Palestine, without compromising our sovereignty or abandoning Islamic principles,” they stated.

The gathering concluded with a call for greater unity among Muslim nations in supporting Palestine and opposing foreign interference. As international pressures mount, the religious leaders stressed the importance of Pakistan’s leadership in defending the rights of the Palestinian people.