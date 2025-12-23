Religious groups condemn 27th Amendment’s life-time immunity to President of Pakistan, top military officials

KARACHI: A storm of controversy has surrounded the recent approval of the 27th Amendment to Pakistan’s Constitution, prompting strong reactions from religious leaders and scholars across the country. In a gathering held in Karachi on December 22, 2025, under the auspices of Masjlis Islamic Ulema Pakistan, attendees vehemently condemned one of the key provisions of the amendment, which grants Pakistan’s president and top military officials lifetime immunity from military investigation—even in cases of criminal activity.

The amendment, which was passed with little public consultation, has sparked outrage among religious and justice advocates who argue that it is in direct violation of Islamic principles and the spirit of justice. According to the new clause, the president and top army officials are exempt from legal accountability during their tenure and beyond, raising concerns about the potential for abuse of power and lack of justice for those in positions of authority.

“We acknowledge the immense sacrifices made by the army, especially their role in the defense of our nation, and we commend them for their bravery,” said a senior cleric at the gathering. “However, granting lifetime immunity to top military officials is not only unjust but also tarnishes the honor of our armed forces. It goes against the fundamental principles of accountability and justice in Islam.”

The religious leaders emphasized that such immunity is incompatible with Islamic teachings, which place a strong emphasis on fairness, equality before the law, and accountability for all, regardless of status. “Islam teaches that no one, not even a leader or military official, is above the law,” one cleric stated. “This exemption not only undermines the foundations of justice but also creates an environment of unchecked power, which is dangerous for any society.”

In light of these concerns, the gathering called for either the immediate nullification of the 27th Amendment or significant amendments to remove the lifetime immunity provision. “We demand that the government correct this unjust clause, either by nullifying the 27th Amendment or by revising it to ensure that all individuals, regardless of their position, are held accountable under the law,” the statement concluded.

As the debate over the 27th Amendment heats up, the government is now under increasing pressure to reconsider this controversial provision and its potential impact on justice and accountability in the country.