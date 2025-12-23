PTI rejects PM’s dialogue overture as ‘pure duplicity’

— Terms govt’s apology demand a sign of political panic, intellectual bankruptcy

— Seeks clarity from PML-N over covert Gaza troop deals

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) categorically stated that PTI unlawfully incarcerated founding chairman Imran Khan authorized Mehmood Khan Achackzai and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas to hold dialogue; hence PTI will not engage in any form of talks with the mandate-stolen regime under any circumstances.

PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram called Shehbaz Sharif’s dialogue offer with strings attached exposed regime’s duplicity and self-contradictory stance. He said that the fascist government relentless continued its policy of suppression to push the country’s most popular political party and its founder Imran Khan against the wall, keeping him in solitary confinement under deplorable conditions and depriving him of his legal and constitutional rights in a blatant act of political vendetta.

Waqas stated that the government could approach the leadership of Tehreek Tahafuz-e-Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP), Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas for dialogue to find out negotiated settlement to the current crises. However, PTI CIS said that the imposed regime was not sincere in pursuing a negotiated settlement to the current stalemate, as the government was merely using dialogue as a facade and a deceptive act for public consumption.

PTI CIS emphasized that the double-faced nature of the unrepresentative regime was evident from the fact that it unleashed its cronies to resort to mudslinging and spewing venom against PTI and its leadership, while blatantly disregarding court orders to deny court-permitted bi-weekly meetings with PTI founder.

He stated that the absurd demand that PTI should apologize exposed the government’s political panic and intellectual bankruptcy, as forcing the country’s most popular political party to apologize over fabricated narratives is not democracy—it is authoritarianism. He reaffirmed that PTI remained committed to reclaiming its stolen mandate and would not compromise on its core principles of civilian supremacy, an independent judiciary, and parliamentary sovereignty come what may.

Waqas stated that the imposed rulers should not call for precondition-laden dialogue, as they seized power fraudulently and stole PTI’s public mandate in broad daylight. He added that PTI would set the terms for any parleys. He questioned how the imposed prime minister could facilitate meaningful dialogue when he could not even arrange a meeting between KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and PTI’s founding chairman.

PTI CIS asserted that Form-47 ministers are in open contempt of court for defying judicial directives on visitation rights for Imran Khan’s family and legal team. He lamented the judiciary’s inability to enforce its own orders while fast-tracking concocted cases against PTI leaders, adding that unfortunately the courts are effectively aiding the regime.

Waqas stated that the fake ministers, terrified of Imran Khan’s popularity, remained obsessively focused on PTI, launching relentless attacks on its leadership to hide their own incompetence and illegitimacy.

He said branding PTI’s constitutional struggle as anti-state is a dangerous ploy, adding that those who trample the public mandate and criminalize dissent undermine the state. PTI CIS asserted that Imran Khan’s popularity is a nightmare for the imposed regime, and public support cannot be crushed by prisons or coercion.

“Imran Khan is a prisoner of conscience, and no oppression or victimization can break his resolve, as he is not jailed for any crime but for refusing to bow to an imposed setup,” Waqas declared. He criticized the regime for paralysing parliament, intimidating judges, and throttling the media, warning that such authoritarian measures will fail. “The people can no longer be subdued; oppression only strengthens resistance, vowing that cruelty was temporary and that the night, however long, would eventually yield to dawn.

PTI CIS demanded that the PML-N government clarify its position on sending troops to Gaza to further the genocidal Israeli agenda against Hamas, noting that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s revelations raised serious questions, especially after Pakistan’s Foreign Office had denied any such plans just a day earlier.

“Who is lying to the nation?” Waqas asked. “Was the Foreign Office misleading the public, or has the regime secretly committed Pakistan to this policy?” He demanded to know who authorized such discussions and why parliament and the people were kept in the dark.

He warned that PTI and the nation will vigorously resist any move that undermines Palestine, national sovereignty, or Pakistan’s long-standing principled stance, stressing that secret deals compromising the country’s dignity will not be tolerated.