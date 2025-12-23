Pakistan Railways on fast-track to revival with progress across multiple fronts

Revenue crosses Rs93b, with Rs100b milestone in sight for first half of FY 2025–26

Accident rate slashed after Safety Directorate upgrade, eight major trains upgraded, besides fleet overhaul underway

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways recorded notable progress across multiple fronts during 2025, including revenue generation, passenger safety, infrastructure upgradation, digitization and administrative reforms, marking a year of steady recovery and modernization for the national rail operator with visible benefits for commuters and the wider economy.

Sharing details in a statement issued on Tuesday, the Railways spokesperson said the organization generated more than Rs93 billion in revenue during the calendar year 2025, reflecting improved operational efficiency and better asset utilization.

In addition, revenue amounting to Rs50 billion is projected for the first half of the financial year 2025–26. If the current momentum is sustained, Pakistan Railways is on track to achieve a historic milestone of Rs100 billion in annual revenue for the first time by the close of the ongoing fiscal year.

The spokesperson said a major reform initiative was the elevation of the Safety Department to the status of a full-fledged Directorate, a move that has led to a sharp decline in railway accidents. Following the establishment of the Safety Directorate, the accident rate dropped from 0.09 percent to 0.04 percent, while no serious accident has been reported during this period, underscoring improved monitoring and preventive mechanisms.

As part of infrastructure modernization, Rawalpindi Railway Station was developed in 2025 as the country’s first smart station, equipped with modern surveillance cameras and advanced security systems. Plans are in place to convert other major railway stations into smart stations during 2026, while a policy decision has also been taken to install cameras inside trains to further enhance passenger safety.

In terms of rolling stock improvement, Pakistan Railways upgraded eight train rakes within eight months, including Shalimar Express, Pak Business Express, Lasani Express, and Faiz Ahmed Faiz Express. The spokesperson said the target is to upgrade the entire train fleet by December 2026. Meanwhile, major stations in Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad have already undergone upgradation.

The statement further said Pakistan Railways has completed full digitization of its ministerial and departmental workflow, shifting entirely to e-filing. ATM, DVM and POS machines have been installed at major stations, while attendance has been computerized to ensure salaries are drawn only against physical attendance.

During 2025, 394 acres of railway land were retrieved from encroachers, with a commitment that all encroached land will be recovered by December 2026. Under the outsourcing initiative, three railway schools have already been outsourced, while the remaining schools will be outsourced within six months. Additionally, 11 more trains are in the process of being outsourced.

Cleaning services at major stations, including Lahore, Khanewal, Multan, Karachi and Rawalpindi, have been outsourced to maintain cleanliness standards round the clock, while food quality has been improved with provincial food authorities authorized to conduct inspections at any time.

The spokesperson added that progress is also underway on the Karachi–Rohri new track project, with groundbreaking scheduled for July, terming the collective initiatives as key milestones toward transforming Pakistan Railways into a modern, safe and financially sustainable institution.