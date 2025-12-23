NATIONAL

Pakistan, Bahrain naval chiefs discuss regional maritime security, bilateral cooperation

By Staff Report
  • Rear Admiral Ahmed Mohamed Ebrahim Al Bin Ali calls on Admiral Naveed Ashraf during visit to Naval Headquarters
  • Commander of Royal Bahrain Naval Force also meets Minister for Defence Kh Asif

RAWALPINDI: Strengthening bilateral naval ties and reaffirming commitments to regional maritime security, Commander of the Royal Bahrain Naval Force, Rear Admiral Ahmed Mohamed Ebrahim Al Bin Ali, visited Pakistan’s Naval Headquarters in Islamabad on Tuesday and called on Admiral Naveed Ashraf, NI, NI (M), Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), according to the military’s media wing.

In a statement, the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said, “Upon arrival, Rear Admiral Al Bin Ali was received by the CNS, and a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Navy presented a Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary.”

 He also laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada Monument to pay homage to the martyrs of the Pakistan Navy.

During the high-level meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, regional maritime security and explored avenues for bilateral naval cooperation. They reaffirmed their commitment to further enhance professional interaction and defence collaboration between the two navies, the statement said.

The visit underscores the strong and friendly relations between Pakistan and Bahrain and reflects a shared resolve to promote peace and stability in the region.

Commander Bahrain Naval Force calls on Defence Minister

In a related development, Rear Admiral Al Bin Ali also called on Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif. During the meeting, the defense minister highlighted the long-standing brotherly relations between Pakistan and Bahrain and reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued support for Bahrain across all domains, according to an official press release.

The discussions focused on key areas of mutual interest and explored opportunities for enhanced cooperation, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to sustained bilateral engagement. Both officials expressed satisfaction over ongoing collaboration and pledged to further strengthen cooperation in fields mutually beneficial to both nations.

The visits and meetings reflect the deep-rooted defence partnership between Pakistan and Bahrain and signal continued efforts to bolster maritime security, regional stability, and professional exchanges between the two countries’ naval forces.

