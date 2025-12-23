MIUP representatives reject curriculum changes and discrimination against Madrassahs

KARACHI: During a powerful gathering in Karachi on December 22, 2025, religious leaders across Pakistan urged the government to ease the path for religious education institutions, particularly Madrassahs, and address the growing discrimination they face. They also called for an end to the barriers hindering the enrollment of millions of children who are currently out of school.

Highlighting the urgent need for action, the leaders pointed out that nearly 3 crore (30 million) children in Pakistan are not enrolled in formal schools, and they appealed to the government to allow these children to receive education in Madrassahs, where they are not only taught religious principles but also cared for holistically. “We have the infrastructure and capacity to enroll these children and provide them with both education and well-being,” said one prominent cleric. “We urge the government to recognize our efforts and support us in this mission, rather than viewing us as opponents.”

The gathering also made it clear that any attempts to change the Madrassah curriculum would be firmly rejected. “We will not accept any alterations to our curriculum or the structure of our institutions,” declared one of the speakers. “Our religious education system is built on a foundation that is specific to our faith, and just as a law school cannot teach engineering, Islamic education cannot be forced to fit into a secular mold.”

The leaders stressed that the Madrassahs operate independently, financing their own operations without burdening the government. Despite their contributions to educating millions of children, they noted the registration process for Madrassahs remains unnecessarily complicated, adding to their challenges. “We have never caused any problems for previous governments, and we do not intend to do so now,” said another cleric. “We are not asking for financial help, just for the recognition and support we deserve.”

They also addressed the criticism that Madrassahs do not offer formal education, clarifying that while their resources are limited, they do provide as much formal education as they can. However, they strongly rejected the notion that their specialized religious education should be viewed as inferior or less important. “Islamic education is a specialization in itself, and we cannot allow it to be undermined by those who do not understand its depth and importance,” one leader emphasized.

With their call for greater government cooperation and recognition of the role Madrassahs play in educating Pakistan’s youth, the religious groups stand firm in their commitment to providing quality Islamic education and ensuring that no child is left behind.