MIUP calls for adaptation of Islamic values to address modern challenges

By News Desk

KARACHI: The Masjid-e-Itihad gathering in Karachi on December 22, 2025, also focused on how Islamic values can be adapted to address the challenges of the modern world. Religious leaders acknowledged that while Islamic principles are timeless, they must be applied thoughtfully to navigate contemporary issues such as technological advancements, climate change, and global politics.

Leaders discussed the importance of using modern communication tools to engage younger generations with the true teachings of Islam, ensuring that these principles continue to guide Pakistan’s growth and stability. By adapting Islamic teachings to meet the demands of the modern world, religious leaders believe Pakistan can remain resilient while staying true to its core values.

The gathering ended with a call to embrace modern methods of communication and education to ensure that Islam’s teachings continue to resonate in today’s rapidly changing world.

