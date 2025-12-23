Masjid-e-Itihad calls for strengthening religious institutions to enhance social welfare in Pakistan

KARACHI: The Masjid-e-Itihad gathering on December 22, 2025, saw religious leaders and community activists advocating for the strengthening of Pakistan’s religious institutions. The focus was on ensuring these institutions can continue their vital role in providing social welfare services such as education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation.

Leaders argued that religious institutions, being a cornerstone of Pakistani society, must be supported with legal autonomy and protection to fulfill their mission effectively. By empowering these institutions, Pakistan could see significant improvements in social justice and economic equity, particularly in underserved areas. Additionally, participants called for ensuring that these institutions operate freely, without external political interference, to provide services in accordance with Islamic principles.

The discussions concluded with a commitment to bolstering these religious institutions as essential partners in the country’s social and moral development.