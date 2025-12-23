NATIONAL

Masjid-e-Itihad calls for strengthening religious institutions to enhance social welfare in Pakistan

By News Desk

KARACHI: The Masjid-e-Itihad gathering on December 22, 2025, saw religious leaders and community activists advocating for the strengthening of Pakistan’s religious institutions. The focus was on ensuring these institutions can continue their vital role in providing social welfare services such as education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation.

Leaders argued that religious institutions, being a cornerstone of Pakistani society, must be supported with legal autonomy and protection to fulfill their mission effectively. By empowering these institutions, Pakistan could see significant improvements in social justice and economic equity, particularly in underserved areas. Additionally, participants called for ensuring that these institutions operate freely, without external political interference, to provide services in accordance with Islamic principles.

The discussions concluded with a commitment to bolstering these religious institutions as essential partners in the country’s social and moral development.

Previous article
Majlis Ittihad-e-Ummat urge nationwide integration of religious education to foster unity
Next article
Religious leaders at Majlis Ittihad-e-Ummat discuss counteracting secularism to protect Pakistan’s islamic identity
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Majlis Ittihad-e-Ummat urge nationwide integration of religious education to foster unity

KARACHI: At the Majlis Ittihad-e-Ummat gathering in Karachi on December 22, 2025, scholars, educators, and religious leaders came together to discuss the importance of...

Religious leaders decry delay in implementing Shariah law, demand immediate action from govt

ASP Shehrbano Naqvi leaves podcast midway after ‘SHO’s calls to inform about a murder’. Video goes viral

Epaper_25-12-23 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.