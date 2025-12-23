Majlis Ittihad-e-Ummat urge nationwide integration of religious education to foster unity

KARACHI: At the Majlis Ittihad-e-Ummat gathering in Karachi on December 22, 2025, scholars, educators, and religious leaders came together to discuss the importance of incorporating Islamic education into Pakistan’s national curriculum. The primary objective was to emphasize the role of religious education in fostering national unity and promoting tolerance among diverse communities.

The scholars proposed integrating Islamic teachings into all levels of education, from primary to higher education. They argued that religious education should not only preserve Islamic heritage but also contribute to the creation of a peaceful and inclusive society. By teaching values of justice, respect, and tolerance, religious education could play a key role in mitigating sectarian violence and promoting harmony in the nation.

The gathering concluded with a proposal to make religious education mandatory in schools, believing that a new generation imbued with Islamic principles of tolerance and peace would help bridge the divides within Pakistani society.