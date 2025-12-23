NATIONAL

Majlis Ittihad-e-Ummat urge nationwide integration of religious education to foster unity

By News Desk
Muslim students practice Arabic script at the madrassa Jamia Islamia Ishaatul Uloom, in Akkalkuwa, Maharashtra, India, March 19, 2011. Mullah Ghulam Mohammed Vastanvi, who bridged the divide between traditional and "modern" education for Muslims, has built a network of religious schools, hospitals and colleges across the country, earning the reputation among India's Muslim clerics as a reformer. (Daniel Etter/The New York Times)

KARACHI: At the Majlis Ittihad-e-Ummat gathering in Karachi on December 22, 2025, scholars, educators, and religious leaders came together to discuss the importance of incorporating Islamic education into Pakistan’s national curriculum. The primary objective was to emphasize the role of religious education in fostering national unity and promoting tolerance among diverse communities.

The scholars proposed integrating Islamic teachings into all levels of education, from primary to higher education. They argued that religious education should not only preserve Islamic heritage but also contribute to the creation of a peaceful and inclusive society. By teaching values of justice, respect, and tolerance, religious education could play a key role in mitigating sectarian violence and promoting harmony in the nation.

The gathering concluded with a proposal to make religious education mandatory in schools, believing that a new generation imbued with Islamic principles of tolerance and peace would help bridge the divides within Pakistani society.

Previous article
Religious leaders decry delay in implementing Shariah law, demand immediate action from govt
Next article
Masjid-e-Itihad calls for strengthening religious institutions to enhance social welfare in Pakistan
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Masjid-e-Itihad calls for strengthening religious institutions to enhance social welfare in...

KARACHI: The Masjid-e-Itihad gathering on December 22, 2025, saw religious leaders and community activists advocating for the strengthening of Pakistan’s religious institutions. The focus...

Religious leaders decry delay in implementing Shariah law, demand immediate action from govt

ASP Shehrbano Naqvi leaves podcast midway after ‘SHO’s calls to inform about a murder’. Video goes viral

Epaper_25-12-23 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.