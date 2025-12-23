LHC orders implementation of biometric verification system across Punjab courts

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Lahore High Court Ms. Aalia Neelum has ordered the implementation of a biometric verification system across the Lahore High Court and lower courts in Punjab.

Under the new system, filing a case in Lahore High Court or district courts will require mandatory biometric verification of the parties involved. Witnesses and guarantors will also need to undergo biometric authentication. The judicial biometric system will be linked with NADRA’s database to ensure accuracy, and biometric verification will also be available through NADRA e-services.

The system will be implemented at the Lahore principal seat as well as the bench offices in Multan, Bahawalpur, and Rawalpindi. All district courts across the province will also adopt the system for verification of litigants, witnesses, and guarantors.

Officials say the biometric verification system will help eliminate forgery, prevent fake witnesses and guarantors, and provide greater protection for genuine litigants. This initiative aims to ensure that only legitimate cases are filed, saving time and resources for the judiciary and enhancing trust in the legal process.

