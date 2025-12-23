KP plans new industrial zones to utilise surplus electricity

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to establish new industrial zones across the province to ensure effective utilisation of surplus electricity and stimulate industrial activity.

Under the plan, four new industrial zones, including Special Economic Zones, will be developed in different parts of the province, officials said.

The decision comes as provincial low-cost power generation projects have progressed faster than industrial expansion, leaving authorities facing difficulties in absorbing the additional electricity being produced. At present, industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa consume around 400 megawatts of electricity, while ongoing and planned power projects are expected to generate nearly 1,000 megawatts of additional low-cost power.

Officials said the lack of major industrial units in areas linked to the new power projects had created challenges for electricity consumption, prompting consultations between the Industries Department and the Energy Department.

Several meetings have been held between the two departments to address the issue, following which the provincial government finalised the decision to establish new industrial zones to bridge the gap between supply and demand.

According to the plan, a Special Economic Zone will be set up in Katlang, while another industrial zone will be developed in Swat. Preparatory work has also begun for the acquisition of 470 acres of land for the proposed Special Industrial Zone in Katlang.

The government said the initiative is aimed at promoting industrial growth, attracting investment and ensuring the productive use of surplus electricity generated in the province.