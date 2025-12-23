NATIONAL

KP govt seeks faster rollout of CPEC projects

By News Desk

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has called for the accelerated implementation of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects, reaffirming its commitment to deepening cooperation with China in infrastructure, education, technology and industrial development.

The remarks were made by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information Shafi Jan during a visit to China Window in Peshawar, where he addressed a certificate distribution ceremony for students who completed a digital media training programme.

He said the longstanding Pakistan-China partnership was built on mutual trust and consistent support during difficult times, adding that China had played an important role in supporting Pakistan’s economic stability and development.

Shafi Jan stressed that speeding up CPEC-related initiatives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was essential to attracting investment, generating employment opportunities and improving regional connectivity.

He said the provincial government, under Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, was pursuing development-oriented policies and governance reforms aimed at improving public service delivery and ensuring sustainable economic growth.

Highlighting the importance of youth development, he said education and skills training, particularly in emerging fields such as digital media and technology, were vital for preparing young people to compete in a rapidly changing global economy.

He also praised the role of China Window, describing it as an effective platform for promoting people-to-people links by introducing Chinese culture, history and development experience to local communities.

Congratulating the students, Shafi Jan said digital skills had become indispensable in the modern era and such training initiatives reflected the government’s focus on equipping youth with market-relevant capabilities.

Earlier, certificates were awarded to participants on behalf of the National Commission for Vocational and Technical Training (NAVTTC).

