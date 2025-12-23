Islamic groups urge Pakistan and Afghanistan to resolve tensions, warn of enemies exploiting ties

KARACHI: During a major gathering in Karachi on December 22, 2025, religious and ideological leaders expressed deep concern over the deteriorating relations between Pakistan and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA). The leaders warned that the ongoing tensions are being exploited by external enemies of Islamic nations, urging both countries to urgently address their differences for the sake of regional stability.

“We are deeply worried about the critical state of relations between Pakistan and the IEA,” said a leading cleric at the gathering. “These tensions are only benefiting the enemies of Islam and the Islamic world. It is essential for both governments to sit down, engage in dialogue, and resolve their issues for the greater good of the Muslim ummah.”

The religious leaders emphasized the importance of unity between Pakistan and Afghanistan, two key Islamic nations in the region. They specifically called on the leadership of the IEA to be vigilant and cautious about their land being used by hostile forces who seek to destabilize both countries.

“Afghanistan’s land must not be allowed to become a base for our common enemies,” said another religious leader. “The Islamic Emirate must remain alert to the threats that are being directed towards both Pakistan and Afghanistan, and work together with Pakistan to safeguard the interests of the Muslim world.”

With regional security increasingly fragile, the gathering urged both nations to prioritize mutual cooperation over conflict, stressing that the strength of Islamic countries lies in their unity. As external powers seek to exploit divisions in the region, the leaders appealed for immediate action to repair the relationship and work towards a peaceful and prosperous future for both nations.