Islamic groups reject Transgender Act, denounce LGBTQ agenda as ‘un-Islamic’ 

KARACHI: A significant controversy has emerged regarding Pakistan’s transgender rights law, with religious and ideological groups strongly opposing it. The Transgender Act, which was implemented in 2018, was declared unlawful by the Shariah courts. However, the government appealed the decision to the Supreme Court’s Shariat Appellate Bench, where the case remains under review. Sources have now revealed that one of the parliamentary committees is actively considering the law’s future, reigniting the debate.

During a gathering in Karachi on December 22, 2025, religious leaders vehemently rejected the law, expressing concerns over its implications for Islamic society. The groups emphasized that according to Shariah, a person whose gender is unclear is referred to as “Khunsa,” and such individuals should be treated with respect and dignity. “As per Islam, a Khunsa should be treated as a respected citizen, and there should be no humiliation,” stated one cleric.

However, the gathering expressed deep concern that the term “transgender” has been hijacked by a Western ideology that, according to them, promotes an understanding of gender based not on biological creation, but on personal preference. “In the West, the concept of gender is determined by an individual’s likeness or dislike, which leads to the promotion of homosexuality,” one religious leader said. “This is completely unacceptable in Islam.”

Islamic groups emphasized that in Islamic teachings, the human gender is clear and distinct: male, female, and Khunsa. They firmly rejected the Western LGBTQ agenda, which they argued distorts the natural order of gender. “In the West, they have expanded the concept to LGBTQ, a term and ideology that has no place in Islamic societies,” they asserted.

The religious groups have demanded that the government reject any further moves to legalize or promote the transgender agenda, calling it a harmful foreign influence that contradicts Islamic values. As the case continues to be reviewed in the courts and the government deliberates in Parliament, pressure from religious groups is mounting for a legal and societal stance that upholds traditional Islamic definitions of gender.

The debate continues to highlight the growing clash between Islamic teachings and Western ideologies, with both sides standing firm in their views on gender, society, and morality.