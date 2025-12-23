NATIONAL

Islamabad court extends pre-arrest bail of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in multiple cases

By Staff Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: A district and session court on Tuesday has restrained authorities from arresting PTI founder Imran Khan in five cases related to May 9 and others.

The court has also extended the pre-arrest bail of both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi until January 27, 2026.

During the proceedings, the court clarified that Imran Khan must personally appear in court or attend via video link at the next hearing. The court also stated that the hearings for these cases would continue with formal arguments during the next scheduled hearing.

The court further directed both parties to come fully prepared for the next hearing to ensure progress in the cases.

Previous article
Kashmiri journalist Irfan Meraj completes 1,000 days in jail, JFK seeks release
Next article
Aleema Khan files appeal against indictment in November 26 protest case
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.