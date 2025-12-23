Islamabad court extends pre-arrest bail of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in multiple cases

ISLAMABAD: A district and session court on Tuesday has restrained authorities from arresting PTI founder Imran Khan in five cases related to May 9 and others.

The court has also extended the pre-arrest bail of both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi until January 27, 2026.

During the proceedings, the court clarified that Imran Khan must personally appear in court or attend via video link at the next hearing. The court also stated that the hearings for these cases would continue with formal arguments during the next scheduled hearing.

The court further directed both parties to come fully prepared for the next hearing to ensure progress in the cases.