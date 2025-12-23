Four cops martyred in terror attack on police van in Karak

KARAK: Four policemen embraced martyrdom when terrorists attacked their vehicle, which was on its routine patrolling in Karak on Tuesday.

The police van was completely destroyed in the attack launched by terrorists while four cops martyred on the spot. Soon after the incident, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the entire area.

Later, police started a search operation to apprehend the terrorists.

About a month ago, security forces had achieved a major success as the most-wanted commander of Fitna Al-Khwarij was killed during a joint targeted operation conducted by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, District Police, and civilian intelligence agencies in the Ambiri Kalla area of Karak.

According to official sources, the intense gunbattle continued for more than four hours, during which the notorious militant Nisar Hakeem, affiliated with an outlawed group, was eliminated. Four police personnel sustained minor injuries in the exchange of fire.

Police officials confirmed that the slain terrorist commander was involved in several inter-provincial terrorist activities. A cache of weapons and ammunition was recovered from his possession following the encounter.

Four die as passenger bus rams into ambulance in Khanpur

Four people lost their lives, and three were seriously injured when a passenger bus collided with an ambulance at Motorway M-5 Khanpur on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place near Zahir Pir Interchange on M-5 Motorway in Khanpur. Rescue 1122 officials said that the ambulance was carrying a dead body from Karachi to Sehar Sultan.

When the ambulance reached near the Zahir Pir Interchange, a passenger bus hit it from behind. Soon after receiving the report, the Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and shifted the dead and seriously injured persons to the local hospital for first aid.

Later, the Motorway Police also reached the site of the accident.