Eight terrorists killed in joint operation following martyrdom of five cops in Karak attack

Swift joint operation by Karak Police and CTD eliminates eight terrorists after police van targeted in Gurguri area

Martyred constables honoured with full state and police honours as KP CM, Chief Secretary, and IG pay tribute to fallen officers at funeral

PM Shehbaz lauds police sacrifices, vows full support to families

LAKKI MARWAT: Eight terrorists were killed in a swift joint operation following the martyrdom of five policemen when their mobile came under attack in the Gurguri area of Karak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Tuesday, the police authorities said.

The swift joint counter-operation saw eight terrorists were killed,” confirmed district police spokesman, Shaukat Khan. He also confirmed identities of the martyred constables as Shahid Iqbal, Samiullah, Arif, Safdar, and Muhammad Abrar, who was also the driver of the mobile. “All martyred personnel were constables serving on the frontlines,” Khan added.

Following the attack, the Kohat Regional Police Office and the Karak district police officer directed a joint operation between the Karak Police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in the mountainous terrain of the area. “Eight terrorists were killed while being pursued through tricky terrain,” Khan said. “The bodies have been shifted to the hospital for post-mortem, while identification is underway.” Images shared by the police showed charred remains of the targeted vehicle.

The Karak press release stated that funeral prayers for the martyrs were held with full honours while a decorated contingent of police offered a salute, and the bodies, draped in the national flag, were adorned with flowers. The ceremony was attended by KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, and KP Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed, along with other officials.

IG Police Zulfiqar Hameed said the martyred officers had sacrificed their lives for public protection and law enforcement, pledging that the KP police would continue their fight against terrorism with full professionalism.

The KP CM and chief secretary “met the relatives of the martyrs, expressed their grief and sorrow and paid tribute to their great sacrifice”, the press release added. “The senior officers also assured the relatives of all possible cooperation, government benefits and welfare facilities.”

The statement further said that IG stated that the martyred police personnel sacrificed their lives for the maintenance of law and order and the protection of the public, which will never be forgotten.

He further clarified that the KP police would continue its fight against terrorism with full force, professionalism and determination, vowing retaliation for martyrs’ blood.

CM Afridi was quoted as saying that the sacrifices of martyrs are expensive and that the police have always been on the front line in combating terrorism. He added that the government stands by the police, who are being provided with modern equipment.

“Elements hostile to peace will not be forgiven under any circumstances. The sacrifices of the martyred police personnel are a source of pride not only for the police force but also for the entire nation, and their memories will always live on,” CM Afridi as quoted as saying.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the incident, expressing deep sorrow and grief over the lives lost and offering prayers for the martyred officers, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office.

He extended his condolences to the bereaved families and assured them of the government’s full support during this difficult time.

The prime minister paid tribute to the sacrifices of the police force, stating that police personnel had always played a frontline role in the war against terrorism and rendered “unparalleled” services to ensure peace and security in the country.

“The entire nation salutes the martyrs who laid down their lives in the line of duty,” the prime minister said, adding that their sacrifices would never be forgotten.

Reiterating the government’s resolve, PM Shehbaz emphasised that Pakistan remained fully committed to the complete elimination of terrorism in all its forms.

Separately, Assistant Sub-Inspector Rehmatullah and a passerby were injured in a gunfight with wanted suspects in Lakki Marwat’s Tajori area, authorities confirmed.

Tuesday’s attack follows a string of targeted assaults in KP, including the killings of police personnel in Lakki Marwat and Hangu earlier this month and in November, highlighting the persistent threat to law enforcement in the region.