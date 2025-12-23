China offers platform for dialogue between Cambodia, Thailand

BEIJING: China is willing to create conditions and provide a platform for dialogue and negotiations between Cambodia and Thailand, said Deng Xijun, special envoy for Asian Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, during his visit to the two countries from December 18 to 23.
Deng’s shuttle diplomacy follows recent border clashes between Cambodia and Thailand. In Cambodia, he met with Prime Minister Hun Manet, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Tea Seiha, and Royal Cambodian Army Commander Mao Sophan.
In Thailand, he met with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Defense Minister Nattaphon Narkphanit, Supreme Commander Ukrit Boontanon, and Eksiri Pintaruchi, permanent secretary of foreign affairs.
Deng said China is highly concerned about the current situation along the Cambodia-Thailand border and is deeply saddened by the casualties and displacement caused by the conflict, to which it extends its sincere sympathies.
He stressed that the most urgent priority is to achieve an immediate ceasefire, restart dialogue and resolve the dispute through peaceful means.
China supports ASEAN’s mediation efforts and the important role of the ASEAN observer mission in monitoring a ceasefire, Deng added. He expressed hope that Cambodia and Thailand will meet each other halfway, work together to restore mutual trust and rebuild peace along the border.
Both Cambodia and Thailand expressed appreciation for China’s continued efforts to promote peace talks in a manner acceptable to all parties.
Reaffirming their commitment to peace, both sides expressed hope for achieving a sustainable ceasefire, and their willingness to maintain close communication with China to de-escalate tensions and restore peace and stability in the border areas at an early date.
Thai Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura stated on Tuesday that Thailand appreciates China’s role in facilitating the de-escalation of tensions along the Thailand-Cambodia border, commending China for upholding an objective and impartial position.
China has been actively mediating to de-escalate the situation, encouraging peace talks and supporting ASEAN’s mediation efforts.
During phone talks with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn and Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow on December 18, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China will continue to play a constructive role in promoting peace between the two countries.
As a friend and close neighbor of both Cambodia and Thailand, China does not want to see the two countries engage in military conflict and is deeply saddened by the civilian casualties caused by the clashes, Wang said. He noted that the top priority is to make a decisive move, cease fire as soon as possible, prevent further losses and rebuild mutual trust.
Deng Xijun (L), special envoy for Asian Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, meets with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. /Chinese Foreign Ministry
The border dispute between Cambodia and Thailand has historical roots in unresolved territorial claims dating back to the colonial era, with the Preah Vihear Temple area long being a focal point of contention.
The latest round of clashes erupted on December 7, following months of intermittent tensions and a peace declaration signed in October that failed to address core disputes.
A Cambodian defense spokesperson said on Tuesday the civilian death toll in Cambodia has risen to 21 after 17 days of conflict.
According to the latest figures released by the Cambodian Ministry of Interior, about 545,000 Cambodians have been displaced.
Thailand’s military announced that 22 Thai soldiers have been killed in the border clashes. Separately, data from Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health showed 38 Thai civilians had also been killed.
The Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting to address the conflict was held on Monday in Kuala Lumpur, as the regional grouping seeks to promote de-escalation.
The meeting called on both countries to restore mutual trust and confidence, and to return to dialogue, including through bilateral mechanisms.
Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said on Monday that Thailand welcomed the resumption of discussions on a Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire and will further discuss the details of the ceasefire at another meeting with Cambodia on December 24.
