China offers platform for dialogue between Cambodia, Thailand

BEIJING: China is willing to create conditions and provide a platform for dialogue and negotiations between Cambodia and Thailand, said Deng Xijun, special envoy for Asian Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, during his visit to the two countries from December 18 to 23.

Deng’s shuttle diplomacy follows recent border clashes between Cambodia and Thailand. In Cambodia, he met with Prime Minister Hun Manet, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Tea Seiha, and Royal Cambodian Army Commander Mao Sophan.

In Thailand, he met with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Defense Minister Nattaphon Narkphanit, Supreme Commander Ukrit Boontanon, and Eksiri Pintaruchi, permanent secretary of foreign affairs.

Deng said China is highly concerned about the current situation along the Cambodia-Thailand border and is deeply saddened by the casualties and displacement caused by the conflict, to which it extends its sincere sympathies.

He stressed that the most urgent priority is to achieve an immediate ceasefire, restart dialogue and resolve the dispute through peaceful means.

China supports ASEAN’s mediation efforts and the important role of the ASEAN observer mission in monitoring a ceasefire, Deng added. He expressed hope that Cambodia and Thailand will meet each other halfway, work together to restore mutual trust and rebuild peace along the border.

Both Cambodia and Thailand expressed appreciation for China’s continued efforts to promote peace talks in a manner acceptable to all parties.

Reaffirming their commitment to peace, both sides expressed hope for achieving a sustainable ceasefire, and their willingness to maintain close communication with China to de-escalate tensions and restore peace and stability in the border areas at an early date.

Thai Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura stated on Tuesday that Thailand appreciates China’s role in facilitating the de-escalation of tensions along the Thailand-Cambodia border, commending China for upholding an objective and impartial position.

China has been actively mediating to de-escalate the situation, encouraging peace talks and supporting ASEAN’s mediation efforts.

During phone talks with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn and Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow on December 18, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China will continue to play a constructive role in promoting peace between the two countries.

As a friend and close neighbor of both Cambodia and Thailand, China does not want to see the two countries engage in military conflict and is deeply saddened by the civilian casualties caused by the clashes, Wang said. He noted that the top priority is to make a decisive move, cease fire as soon as possible, prevent further losses and rebuild mutual trust.