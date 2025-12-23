Bar, bench close coordination must to ensure timely dispensation of justice: PHC CJ

Justice Syed Atiq Shah inaugurates Family Court, Female Bar Room and Gender-Based Court

SWAT: Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Syed Atiq Shah, on Tuesday visited Swat, where he inspected the District Courts Gulkada, Saidu Sharif and inaugurated key judicial facilities, reiterating the judiciary’s commitment to inclusive, speedy and non-discriminatory justice.

During his visit to the courts, the chief justice inaugurated the Family Court, Female Bar Room and Gender-Based Court, marking an important step toward strengthening access to justice for women and vulnerable segments of society. On the occasion, District and Sessions Judge Swat Asad Hamid, President District Bar Association Swat Gulkada Mushtaq Ahmed, President Dar-ul-Qaza Swat Razauddin Khan, Provincial Head of UN Women Zainab Khan, along with judges, lawyers and court staff, were present.

Addressing the ceremony, Justice Atiq Shah said that the Bar and Bench are inseparable, stressing that both must work in close coordination to ensure the timely dispensation of justice. He emphasized that providing equal and non-discriminatory justice to all segments of society, including women and transgender persons, is a constitutional obligation of the judiciary.

The chief justice said special focus was being placed on the promotion of speedy justice to strengthen public confidence in the judicial system. He assured that concrete measures were being taken to address longstanding challenges faced by the judiciary, including staff shortages and the heavy burden of pending cases.

Justice Shah said the recruitment process for vacant posts was underway, which would help reduce workload pressure and improve overall judicial efficiency. He further assured the legal community that issues raised by lawyers, including the establishment of a judicial complex, would be taken up on a priority basis.

Earlier, President District Bar Association Swat Mushtaq Ahmed, while presenting the demands of the lawyers, called for the construction and expansion of the court library, enhancement of facilities in the Female Bar Room, and provision of adequate space for the District Courts. He also suggested the purchase of land near Darul Qaza for the construction of a new and spacious judicial complex to cater to future requirements.

Suspicious Box-Like Object Descended From The Sky

Meanwhile, fear and uncertainty spread among residents after a suspicious box-like object was reportedly seen descending from the sky near a police check post within the limits of Shamozai police station on Tuesday.

According to eyewitnesses, the object appeared to be attached to a parachute-like plastic material before landing near the Gora police check post in Barikot tehsil of Swat district. Police were immediately alerted and rushed to the site, cordoning off the area as a precautionary measure and keeping civilians away amid security concerns.

Officials said no immediate information was available about the contents of the box. Swat District Police Officer Muhammad Umar Khan said the material had been taken into custody and would be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to determine its nature and origin.