ASP Shehrbano Naqvi leaves podcast midway after ‘SHO’s calls to inform about a murder’. Video goes viral

LAHORE: A video featuring Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shehrbano Naqvi has gone viral after a moment from her recent podcast caught public attention. In the clip, Naqvi answers an urgent call from the Station House Officer (SHO) mid-conversation, mentions a murder case, and leaves the recording to attend to the situation.

The video has sparked divided reactions on social media.

Some viewers have praised her dedication to her work, noting her swift response to the situation.

Meanwhile, others have raised questions about whether police officers are permitted to participate in podcasts while on duty.