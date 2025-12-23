‘As soon as puberty hits, a child is ready for marriage’, religious leaders argue

KARACHI: During a gathering of religious and ideological groups in Karachi on December 22, 2025, strong condemnation was voiced against Act 11, the law passed in June 2025, which bans marriages for individuals under the age of 18. The law, initially enforced in Islamabad, has sparked widespread outrage, with critics claiming it directly contradicts Islamic teachings and infringes upon religious freedoms.

According to Act 11, both boys and girls under 18 years of age are prohibited from getting married, and those involved—whether the couple, the organizers, or even Qari/Molvi —face criminal penalties. The law has already been adopted by Sindh, with speculation that other provinces may follow suit.

At the Karachi gathering, clerics and religious leaders declared that the law is in direct opposition to Islamic principles. “This law is not just unconstitutional; it is un-Islamic,” said a prominent cleric. “Islam does not specify a set age for marriage, and marriage is permitted after puberty, which typically occurs between the ages of 12 and 15.”

The religious groups argue that Act 11 will have damaging social consequences, including the promotion of illegal relationships. “By preventing marriage at a natural age, this law pushes young people into illicit relationships, which is far more damaging than the institution of marriage itself,” one leader stated.

The groups demanded an immediate repeal of Act 11, calling it an overreach by the government into personal and religious affairs. “The right to marry should not be dictated by secular law when it contradicts the clear teachings of Islam,” the statement concluded.

Religious leaders are calling for lawmakers to prioritize Islamic values and reverse the law, which they say undermines both faith and tradition. With other provinces potentially following Sindh’s lead, the demand for action is growing louder.