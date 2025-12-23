Aleema Khan files appeal against indictment in November 26 protest case

RAWALPINDI: Aleema Khan has filed an appeal in the Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench, against indictment in November 26 protest case.

The appeal was submitted through her lawyer, Faisal Malik Advocate, and was heard by a division bench comprising Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan and Justice Sultan Mehmood.

During preliminary proceedings, the court’s registrar office raised an objection that a certified copy of the FIR was not attached with the petition. In response, the bench instructed Aleema Khan’s lawyer to complete the required documentation before the appeal could proceed.

The petition argued that Aleema Khan was indicted in November 26 cases in her absence, which, according to the appeal, is legally improper. The plea requested that the trial court be directed to conduct the framing of charges afresh in accordance with the law and ensure that the petitioner is given a proper opportunity to be heard, as mandated under legal procedures.

The court instructed the defense counsel to address the registrar office’s objections. Once the required documents are submitted and objections resolved, the petition will be scheduled for hearing.