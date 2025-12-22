Tarar, Sanaullah stress political stability and dialogue for national progress

Law Minister calls for a ‘charter of politics’ to ensure political maturity and tolerance

Sanaullah says extremism and violence in politics must be curbed, underscoring dialogue, mutual respect, and tolerance for development

Ministers say electoral reforms and democratic processes must be party-led

LAHORE: Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political and Public Affairs, Senator Rana Sanaullah Khan, on Sunday emphasized the critical need for political stability and dialogue as the foundation for sustainable national progress and development.

Speaking at a seminar held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal on the 53rd martyrdom anniversary of Khawaja Muhammad Rafique Shaheed, both leaders underlined the urgency of establishing a “charter of politics” to ensure political maturity, tolerance, and stability in Pakistan.

The law minister stressed that the proposed charter is not designed for any individual or political party, but solely for the benefit of the homeland. He highlighted that those who had previously manipulated the country’s political destiny were no longer hidden from public scrutiny.

Tarar emphasized the importance of embracing criticism, promoting tolerance, and listening to political opponents, noting that Pakistani politics has produced many illustrious leaders, with Khawaja Rafique Shaheed shining as a “bright star” for his dedication to truth, democracy, and the welfare of ordinary citizens.

Paying tribute, he said Shaheed consistently raised his voice against injustice, followed a path rooted in love for the country, and left a legacy of courage and integrity. Tarar warned against extremism and violence in politics, urging politicians to act with prudence and wisdom.

“Without dialogue, political and economic stability, progress is not possible,” he added, noting that Khawaja Rafique Shaheed sacrificed his life in the struggle to eliminate fascism from the country.

Echoing these sentiments, Adviser Senator Rana Sanaullah emphasized that political stability is essential for sustainable development. He highlighted the importance of dialogue, tolerance, and respect for state institutions and condemned attacks on defence installations, stating they could never be justified. Sanaullah recalled the May 25, 2022 attack on Islamabad and subsequent unrest, emphasizing that political instability arises when parties abandon dialogue in favor of confrontation.

He urged political parties to take ownership of electoral reforms and democratic processes, stressing that mutual respect, tolerance, and dialogue remain the only viable paths forward.

He further highlighted the historic successes of operations like “Bunyanum Marsoos” and Maarka-e-Haq,” noting national unity and acknowledgment of Pakistan’s stance, while cautioning against propaganda campaigns mirroring hostile narratives.