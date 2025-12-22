NATIONAL

Saudi Arabia confers Kingdom’s highest national honour on COAS Field Marshal Asim Munir

By Staff Correspondent

RAWALPINDI: Saudi Arabia has conferred the Kingdom’s highest national honour, the King Abdulaziz Medal Excellent Class, upon Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in recognition of his central role in
advancing defence cooperation, strategic coordination, and institutional linkages between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The medal was conferred on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir by Saudi Arabia’s Defence Minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, during his official visit to the Kingdom, according to a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The conferment of the King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellent Class underscores the depth of Pakistan–Saudi Arabia relations and the shared determination of both nations to further strengthen strategic cooperation in pursuit of regional and global peace. It also reflects his contributions toward regional peace and stability, including sustained collaboration in counter-terrorism and security.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, COAS & CDF called on Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, during his official visit to the Kingdom.

During the meeting, both sides held discussions on matters of mutual interest, including regional security dynamics, defence and military cooperation, strategic collaboration, and evolving geopolitical challenges, it further said. The interaction reaffirmed the deep-rooted, historic, and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Previous article
The Shaky US-India Defence Deal
Next article
Sarfaraz Ahmed calls out India over conduct as Pakistan U19s celebrate Asia Cup glory
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

LHC suspends Punjab Property Ordinance, CJ warns of ‘unchecked powers’

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Aalia Neelum on Monday suspended the operation of the Punjab Protection of Ownership of Immovable Property Ordinance,...

Governor Mehdi Shah demands provincial status for Gilgit-Baltistan

China-Pakistan Digital Entrepreneurship Training Center launched

Sarfaraz Ahmed calls out India over conduct as Pakistan U19s celebrate Asia Cup glory

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.