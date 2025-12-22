Saudi Arabia confers Kingdom’s highest national honour on COAS Field Marshal Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI: Saudi Arabia has conferred the Kingdom’s highest national honour, the King Abdulaziz Medal Excellent Class, upon Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in recognition of his central role in

advancing defence cooperation, strategic coordination, and institutional linkages between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The medal was conferred on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir by Saudi Arabia’s Defence Minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, during his official visit to the Kingdom, according to a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The conferment of the King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellent Class underscores the depth of Pakistan–Saudi Arabia relations and the shared determination of both nations to further strengthen strategic cooperation in pursuit of regional and global peace. It also reflects his contributions toward regional peace and stability, including sustained collaboration in counter-terrorism and security.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, COAS & CDF called on Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, during his official visit to the Kingdom.

During the meeting, both sides held discussions on matters of mutual interest, including regional security dynamics, defence and military cooperation, strategic collaboration, and evolving geopolitical challenges, it further said. The interaction reaffirmed the deep-rooted, historic, and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.