Sarfaraz Ahmed calls out India over conduct as Pakistan U19s celebrate Asia Cup glory

Pakistan Under-19 team mentor and former national captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has criticised India for what he described as unethical behaviour during the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 final, while praising his own side for upholding the spirit of the game.

Pakistan outplayed their traditional rivals in the final on Sunday, triggering jubilant celebrations in the team camp in Dubai. The victory marked a significant moment for the young squad, which delivered a commanding performance on the big stage.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Sarfaraz said India’s on-field conduct during the final fell short of cricketing values. He remarked that while Pakistan chose to celebrate with dignity and sportsmanship, the actions of the opposing team reflected poorly on the spirit of the game.

Cricketing ties between Pakistan and India have long been strained amid broader geopolitical tensions, and recent incidents have further highlighted the divide. During the Asia Cup 2025, Indian player Suryakumar Yadav drew criticism for avoiding customary handshakes with Pakistani captain Salman Ali Agha and other players across three matches, including the final.

The absence of the traditional post-match handshake attracted widespread attention, with many observers describing it as a departure from basic sportsmanship. Adding to the controversy, the Indian team reportedly declined to collect the Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council president Mohsin Naqvi after defeating Pakistan by five wickets in the final, a move said to be made on the instructions of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

In recognition of Pakistan’s achievement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a cash award of Rs10 million for each member of the Under-19 squad. The announcement was made during a luncheon hosted in honour of the victorious team at the Prime Minister’s Office.

The prime minister also approved Rs2.5 million for the support staff, praising the players for delivering a performance that exceeded expectations. He told the team that their victory had filled the nation with pride and brought joy to millions across the country.

Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi credited the triumph to the team’s focus and discipline throughout the tournament. He added that the PCB was in the process of establishing a High-Performance Centre in Lahore, a facility aimed at further developing emerging talent and strengthening the future of Pakistani cricket.