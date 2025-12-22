Saad Rafique urges Nawaz Sharif to step in, ease political tensions

Senior PML-N leader calls for new political agreement and fresh ‘charter of democracy’

Says no one currently willing to provide guarantee for PTI founder Imran Khan

LAHORE: Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on Sunday urged the party’s chief and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to take a decisive role in easing political tensions in the country, highlighting that no one is currently willing to provide any guarantee for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

Speaking at a gathering at Aiwan-e-Iqbal on the death anniversary of Khawaja Rafiq Shaheed, Saad Rafique stressed the urgent need for a new political agreement and a fresh “charter of democracy” to restore dialogue and stability.

بنیان المرصوص کے بعد پاکستان کا وقار عالمی سطح پر بلند ہوا۔ ہماری افواج، افسران اور جوانوں نے عملی صلاحیت سے چھ گنا بڑے دشمن کو شکست دی۔ یہ لمحہ نیوکلیئر دھماکے کے بعد دوسرا موقع ہے جب پاکستان اعتماد کے ساتھ دنیا کے سامنے کھڑا نظر آیا۔ pic.twitter.com/3JpICLi3UN — PML-N Digital (@pmlndigitalpk) December 21, 2025

He emphasized that politicians engaging in dialogue could create an environment where the establishment would also support the process, and that the issue must be addressed seriously at every level.

Paying tribute to Khawaja Rafiq Shaheed, Saad Rafique said the late leader’s struggle for truth and democracy remains a guiding light, and reiterated that the use of force could never advance the state. He criticized historical alliances between military generals and feudal elites that branded true patriots as traitors while glorifying those who violated the Constitution.

Saad Rafique questioned Pakistan’s political narrative, asking whether all past prime ministers and judges had been traitors, and reaffirmed that democracy is ingrained in the national character. He recounted his own release from jail and the political victimization he faced, including the division of his constituency, claiming certain actions were facilitated by former ISI chief General (retd) Faiz Hameed. He stressed that the sanctity of the vote must be upheld.

Criticizing the PTI, he noted that while the party acted against the entire PML-N leadership, he never felt happiness at anyone’s sentencing, saying, “We put our politics at stake to save the state.” He praised the Punjab government for its historic work, expressing concern that Punjab has been unfairly targeted for criticism.

Saad Rafique called for political unity in the name of Pakistan, urging parties to learn from past mistakes. He said dialogue remains critical, noting that PTI founder Imran Khan had refused to sit in opposition, which, he claimed, contributed to events like May 9 and Khan’s current imprisonment.

He reiterated that no one is ready to guarantee Khan’s release, making it imperative for Nawaz Sharif to intervene and initiate talks to reduce political tensions.