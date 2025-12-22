Punjab govt tells LHC the LG elections will be held on party basis

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday informed the Lahore High Court (LHC) that upcoming local government (LG) elections in the province will be conducted on a party basis, with political parties allowed to issue tickets to their candidates.

The assurance was given during the hearing of multiple petitions challenging the Punjab Local Government Act, 2025. Appearing before Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmed, a Punjab assistant advocate general told the court that the local government department had submitted its report, confirming that the polls would be held on party lines.

The development follows an October decision by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct LG elections in Punjab under the Punjab Local Government Act, 2025.

During the proceedings, counsel for petitioner Sheikh Imtiaz requested that the assistant advocate general’s statement regarding party-based elections be formally made part of the court record, a request noted by the bench.

Representing the ECP, Director General (Law) Khurram Shahzad told the court that the commission had written around 80 letters to the Punjab government over the past four years seeking clarity and progress on local government elections.

“We are bound to hold elections under whatever law the government enacts,” Shahzad said, adding that the provincial government had set January 10 as the deadline for completing arrangements for the polls.

After hearing the arguments, the court adjourned the case until Tuesday.

The petitions before the LHC contend that amendments made to the Punjab Local Government Act 2017 had paved the way for non-party-based local government elections, which the petitioners argue would weaken democratic norms and political participation at the grassroots level.