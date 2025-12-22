Punjab declares winter break for schools and colleges across the province

LAHORE: The Punjab Higher Education Department on Monday announced winter vacations for all public and private educational institutions across Punjab.

According to an official notification, schools, colleges, and other educational institutions will remain closed from December 23 until January 10, 2026. The decision applies uniformly to both government-run and privately managed institutions.

Authorities said the announcement was made in view of the ongoing winter season, with the closure aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of students amid colder weather conditions.

Further details are expected as the situation develops, with education officials likely to issue additional guidelines if required.