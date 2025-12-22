Pakistan–Iraq vow to unlock economic potential, deepen strategic cooperation

President Zardari, Iraqi counterpart agree to united front against extremism, pledging joint fight against terrorism, narco trade

BAGHDAD/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iraq on Sunday reaffirmed their resolve to fight extremism, terrorism and narco trade while enhancing bilateral cooperation, as President Asif Ali Zardari reiterated Pakistan’s firm support for Iraq’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national unity, and renewed Islamabad’s commitment to Iraq’s stability, prosperity, and democratic progress.

The reaffirmation came during a meeting between President Zardari and his Iraqi counterpart, President Dr Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, in Baghdad, according to a statement issued by the President’s Office.

Upon arrival at the Baghdad Palace, President Zardari was accorded a guard of honour. An official welcoming ceremony was held, followed by a one-on-one meeting between the two presidents and delegation-level talks.

President Zardari, who is expected to meet senior Iraqi leadership during the visit, arrived in Iraq on Saturday night and was received at Baghdad airport by Iraq’s Culture Minister Ahmed Fakkak Al-Badrani.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction over the growing diplomatic momentum generated through recent high-level exchanges.

“The president noted that current levels of bilateral trade do not reflect the true potential of Pakistan-Iraq economic, cultural and security relations,” the statement said.

“He highlighted opportunities for expanding cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture and defence production sectors, in addition to information technology, construction, pharmaceuticals and related industries.”

President Zardari reiterated Pakistan’s willingness to support Iraq’s reconstruction and development efforts through the provision of skilled and semi-skilled manpower under the existing Memorandum of Understanding on manpower transmission, according to a statement issued by Pakistan’s Press Information Department (PID).

He also highlighted Pakistan’s capacity in medical services, financial expertise and digital governance, and expressed readiness to share technical experience, including in secure data management, to support institutional capacity-building in Iraq.

Iraq has been striving to rebuild its economy and infrastructure after decades of conflict, including the 2003 US-led invasion and prolonged instability caused by sectarian violence and the fight against the Daesh group. Although security conditions have improved in recent years, large parts of the country continue to face damaged roads, power plants, hospitals and housing, requiring large-scale reconstruction and improved public service delivery.

President Zardari underscored the importance of business-to-business engagement, reciprocal business delegations and the establishment of direct banking channels to facilitate trade and commercial activity, the Presidency said.

During the meeting, the president also sought improved facilitation for Pakistani pilgrims visiting Iraq and expressed hope that the proposed memorandum of understanding on Zaireen management would be finalised and implemented at the earliest.

The MoU aims to ensure orderly travel arrangements and address longstanding issues related to religious visits, the statement added.

“The president also expressed his firm resolve to work with the Iraqi government to curb the illegal entry and overstay of Pakistanis who violate Iraqi law,” the statement said. “Both presidents also expressed their resolve to fight extremism, terrorism and narco trade and to enhance bilateral cooperation.”

President Zardari congratulated the Iraqi leadership and people on the successful conduct of parliamentary elections and conveyed his best wishes for the smooth formation of the new government.

“He reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm support for Iraq’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity, and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to Iraq’s stability, prosperity and democratic progress,” the statement said.

“The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening bilateral cooperation across political, economic and social domains and agreed to maintain close coordination at regional and multilateral forums, including the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, on issues of mutual interest,” it added.

The Iraqi president appreciated Pakistan’s role in promoting unity within the Islamic Ummah and acknowledged Islamabad’s historical support for the people of Palestine.

Separately, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu said President Zardari conveyed a goodwill message to the Iranian leadership while en route from Islamabad to Baghdad as his aircraft entered Iranian airspace.

In a post on X, the ambassador said the message reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with Iran, emphasising mutual respect and stronger relations between the two historic neighbours.

He added that the president’s message coincided with Iran’s celebration of Yalda Night — a civilisational tradition symbolising hope, joy and compassion — noting that its spirit reflected the deep-rooted social and cultural affinities shared by the two countries.

Earlier, the Foreign Office had announced that President Zardari would undertake an official visit to Iraq from December 20 to 24 at the invitation of Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid.

During meetings with the Iraqi leadership, the president is reviewing bilateral relations and exploring ways to further strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment, energy, reconstruction, manpower, technology, education and people-to-people exchanges.

The discussions are also covering regional and international developments, as well as cooperation at multilateral forums.

“The visit is expected to reinforce the traditionally warm and cordial ties between the two countries, identify new avenues of partnership, and enhance people-to-people linkages, particularly in the context of religious tourism and economic collaboration,” the statement said.

Pakistan and Iraq established diplomatic relations in 1947 and have traditionally maintained cordial ties, though commercial relations remain modest. Bilateral trade between the two countries stood at $268 million in 2023.

Pakistan’s major exports to Iraq include machinery and mechanical appliances, pharmaceutical products, fish, cereals, essential oils, and resinoids, while its imports from Iraq comprise mineral fuels, mineral and organic chemicals, and edible fruit and nuts.