Pakistan crush arch-rival India by massive 191 runs to clinch U-19 Asia Cup title

Opener Sameer Minhas headlined triumph with a record-breaking knock, smashing 172

Pakistan post highest-ever U-19 Asia Cup final total, marking biggest final margin with 191-run win

India bowled out for 156 in 26.2 overs as Ali Raza leads bowling rout with 4 for 42

DUBAI/LAHORE: Pakistan produced a commanding, title-defining all-round performance to crush arch-rivals India by a massive 191 runs in the final of the U-19 Asia Cup at the ICC Academy Ground on Sunday, sealing the prestigious trophy in emphatic fashion and registering the largest winning margin in a U-19 Asia Cup final.

Opener Sameer Minhas headlined the triumph with a record-breaking knock, smashing 172—the highest individual score in a U-19 Asia Cup final—as Pakistan piled up a daunting 347 for 8 after being asked to bat first.

Final – ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025

Pakistan U19 vs India U19 Pakistan U19 beat India U19 by 191 runs. Pakistan U19: 347-8 (50 ov)

India U19: 156-10 (26.2 ov) Scorecard: https://t.co/orbiwnmw22 #PAKvIND| #PakistanFutureStars | #U19AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/n0uSCTGR7w — PCB Live Scores (@TheRealPCB_Live) December 21, 2025

In reply, India’s much-vaunted batting line-up collapsed dramatically, bowled out for just 156 in 26.2 overs, with pacer Ali Raza spearheading the rout through a devastating spell of 4 for 42.

دئبی۔چئیرمین پی سی بی محسن نقوی کی پاکستان انڈر 19 ٹیم کے کھلاڑیوں سے ملاقات چئیرمین پی سی بی محسن نقوی نے کھلاڑیوں کو ایشیا کپ جیتنے پر مبارکباد دی چئیرمین پی سی بی محسن نقوی نے سمیر منہاس کی شاندار بیٹنگ کی تعریف کی چئیرمین پی سی بی محسن نقوی نے کھلاڑیوں کی عمدہ کارکردگی… pic.twitter.com/4s4mDjoNbB — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) December 21, 2025

The victory marked a sweet redemption for Pakistan, who had suffered a heavy defeat against the same opponents in the group stage and entered the final as underdogs against an unbeaten Indian side. Instead, it was Pakistan who delivered a clinical, ruthless display, outclassing India in every department to lift the trophy amid jubilant celebrations.

Sameer Minhas leads Pakistan U19 to ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup glory Read more ➡️ https://t.co/Nkq90KCw1K#PAKvIND| #PakistanFutureStars | #U19AsiaCup — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) December 21, 2025

India captain Ayush Mhatre won the toss and elected to bowl, hoping to exploit early seam movement. However, the decision backfired spectacularly as Sameer launched a brutal assault from the outset. After Hamza Zahoor fell early for 18, Sameer stitched vital partnerships — 92 for the second wicket with Usman Khan (35) and 137 for the third with Ahmed Hussain (56) — to put Pakistan firmly in control.

Sameer brought up his century off 71 balls and powered his way to 172 off 113 deliveries, laced with 17 fours and nine sixes, before falling to a slower ball from Deepesh Devendran in the 43rd over. Though Pakistan lost five wickets for 45 runs late on, their total remained the highest ever in a U-19 Asia Cup final.

Khilan Patel (2-44) and Devendran (3-83) were the main wicket-takers for India.

Chasing 348, India began aggressively, racing to 21 in the first over off Raza, with Vaibhav Suryavanshi striking freely. His explosive 26 off 10 balls briefly raised hopes before disciplined bowling and sharp fielding turned the contest decisively.

Raza and Mohammad Sayyam dismantled the top order as India slid to 49 for 3 inside five overs. The collapse accelerated with regular wickets, and despite late resistance from Devendran’s 36 off 16, India never recovered.

Abdul Subhan (2-29) and Huzaifa Ahsan (2-12) provided crucial support as India were bundled out in just 26.2 overs.

Man of the Match Sameer Minhas was carried on his teammates’ shoulders as Pakistan celebrated a resounding triumph, while India were left to rue a final where everything went wrong.