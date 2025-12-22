Offline in Balochistan

Despite being the largest province of Pakistan, Balochistan is devoid of a reliable internet service. It goes without saying that a large number of people rely on the internet for online business, education and entertainment. However, the poor internet speed makes it very difficult for them to perform their tasks properly. Students cannot access educational resources available on the web, and businesses struggle to operate online. In today’s world, internet access is essential for growth, learning and business. Without it, people are unable to develop their skills or access important information through platforms like Google, YouTube or AI tools. While other parts of the country enjoy fast internet, our province continues to struggle for want of an uninterrupted cyber access. The government must take immediate steps for improvement of internet services in Balochistan.

DURJAN HAKEEM

KOLOWAH­