Opinion

Offline in Balochistan

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

Despite being the largest province of Pakistan, Balochistan is devoid of a reliable internet service. It goes without saying that a large number of people rely on the internet for online business, education and entertainment. However, the poor internet speed makes it very difficult for them to perform their tasks properly. Students cannot access educational resources available on the web, and businesses struggle to operate online. In today’s world, internet access is essential for growth, learning and business. Without it, people are unable to develop their skills or access important information through platforms like Google, YouTube or AI tools. While other parts of the country enjoy fast internet, our province continues to struggle for want of an uninterrupted cyber access. The government must take immediate steps for improvement of internet services in Balochistan.
DURJAN HAKEEM
KOLOWAH­

Previous article
Pakistan crush arch-rival India by massive 191 runs to clinch U-19 Asia Cup title
Next article
Report or reminder?
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Childhood on the streets

Every city has them — children running errands, begging for coins or sleeping on sidewalks. Street children are among the most vulnerable members of...

Report or reminder?

Pakistan crush arch-rival India by massive 191 runs to clinch U-19 Asia Cup title

Epaper_25-12-22 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.