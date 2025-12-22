Nine bandits killed, 27 arrested in Ghotki operation

GHOTKI: Nine bandits were killed while 27 were arrested here in Ghotki, a joint operation by Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and police, against the Shekhani and Mazari criminal gangs.

The operation was launched after armed bandits abducted 18 passengers from a bus traveling from Sadiqabad to Quetta near Ubauro on the night of December 15, according to a statement by the Sindh Rangers spokesperson.

Abducted passengers were recovered by security forces from the Andhar, Lathani, and Bakhrani areas near Cross Bund Khangarh Chowk. Fleeing bandits were targeted and killed by Rangers and police. These include Abdullah Dashti, Hazara alias Lala Shekhani, and Azan alias Chhallu. Police had announced bounty rewards of Rs5 million each on Hazara and Azan.

Eight more people who were already in the custody of the bandits were also recovered during the operation, while various weapons and ammunition were seized from the suspects’ hideouts. The recovered arms include a 12.7 gun, LMG, RR 75, two RPG-7s, four G-3 rifles, four SMGs, three 12-bore repeaters, a 9mm pistol and ammunition of various types. Nine mobile phones and a Corolla car were also recovered.

All recovered weapons, rescued persons and seized items were handed over to Police Station Somiani, Rojhan Tehsil.

Sindh Rangers have requested the public to identify individuals providing shelter to bandits and report them via Rangers Helpline 1101 or WhatsApp number 03479001111. The identity of informants will be kept confidential.