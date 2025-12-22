Opinion

Lahore’s vanishing greenery

I am a senior citizen living in Shadman area of Lahore since my childhood. I have seen the green belt on Race Course Road near Shadman Underpass gulped down by commercial entities, and converted into parking spaces. In the process, the footpath disappeared and many trees were denuded.

I lodged a complaint with the office of the Punjab Ombudsman back in September 2020, but after a number of hearings, notices and proceedings, the matter was effectively closed with the ombudsman finally ordering the departments concerned to fix responsibility and take due action under the law.

That was some four years ago. How can Lahore’s lost beauty be brought back in the face of such widespread apathy, and continued ineffectiveness of all relevant government departments and their apparent collusion with vested interests?

PROFESSOR KHAVER ZIA

LAHORE

  

