Homes out of reach

Housing affordability in Pakistan has reached an alarming level where middle-class families are unable to purchase even a small house. Property prices have skyrocketed due to speculation, unregulated investments and high taxation on legal buyers.

Pakistan urgently needs policies that prioritise affordable housing rather than luxury projects. Low-cost housing schemes must be made transparent and accessible. Banks should also ease mortgage procedures so that ordinary citizens can purchase homes without extraordinary financial pressure.

A nation progresses when its citizens have shelter. The government must address this crisis before the dream of homeownership becomes impossible for future generations. If decisive action is delayed, more families will be pushed towards overcrowded rentals, informal settlements and long-term financial insecurity. Ensuring fair land allocation, curbing profiteering in the real estate market and expanding public–private housing initiatives are essential steps to restore hope and stability for ordinary Pakistanis.

MUHAMMAD NABEEL HAIDER

ISLAMABAD