Govt fully focused on power sector reforms to help boost economy: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday chaired a meeting of the private sector working group formed to look into issues of the energy sector to boost economic development.

During the meeting, recommendations were presented to the Prime Minister regarding reforms in the energy sector for economic progress. The Prime Minister directed the Minister for Power Division to present recommendations in consultation with stakeholders to bring the electricity wheeling charges to an appropriate level.

He said a national programme for economic development will be prepared after the recommendations of various working groups formed in other sectors are completed. “The government is fully focused on improving the electricity transmission system,” he added.

He said, “There is a strong effort to ensure that industries get electricity at regionally competitive rates.” The Prime Minister praised the hard work and efforts of the energy committee formed under the chairmanship of Shahzad Saleem regarding consultation with the private sector.

Recommendations were presented in the meeting on tariff structure, difficulties in electricity transmission, appropriate rates and other issues related to the electricity sector. Recommendations were also given to make the system of electricity transmission and voltage reliable.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Musadiq Malik, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar and relevant senior government officials attended the meeting.

PM Shehbaz announces cash awards, wholehearted support for victorious Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup Team

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also hosted a luncheon in honour of the Pakistan Under-19 cricket team following their triumphant Asia Cup campaign, lauding the young players for their discipline, resilience and historic victory over India in the final.

Welcoming the players individually, the prime minister congratulated the entire squad, coaching staff and team management, saying the team’s outstanding performances had won the hearts of 240 million Pakistanis and lifted the nation’s pride. He said the emphatic win against India carried special significance and symbolised Pakistan’s growing strength in youth cricket.

“The way you trained, played and handled pressure shows maturity beyond your age. You have brought great honour to Pakistan and proved that our future in cricket is bright,” the prime minister remarked.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif specially praised standout performers, including Samir Manaz for his superb batting display of 172 runs, Under-19 captain Farhan Yousuf Khan for his leadership, Ali Raza for his impactful wicket-taking spells, and Abdul Subhan for claiming 13 wickets during the tournament. He also acknowledged the contributions of all bowlers, batters, wicketkeepers, trainers and support staff.

Announcing incentives, the prime minister declared a cash award of Rs1 million for each player and Rs500,000 per member of the sports staff, reiterating the government’s commitment to nurturing young talent. He prayed for the team’s continued success and urged them to remain focused over the next few years to earn places in the national side.

Earlier, Interior Minister and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi highlighted the team’s composure and professionalism, particularly in the final. Referring to provocations during the match, he said the players showed remarkable patience and maturity by focusing solely on the game. “We kept cricket and politics separate. Our boys did not react and stayed committed to fair but fearless cricket. Allah rewarded their discipline with victory,” he said.

Mohsin Naqvi also announced that work had begun on establishing a most modern High Performance Centre in Lahore, saying the existing facility had become outdated. He said the new centre would provide modern training resources and significantly benefit emerging cricketers. “In a few months, we will inaugurate a world-class facility that will help these players prepare for international challenges,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the team, Under-19 captain Farhan Yousuf Khan thanked the prime minister and the Pakistan Cricket Board for their encouragement and support. He said well-structured training camps and strong backing from the management played a crucial role in the team’s success. “Even after a loss, the management stood by us and boosted our confidence. We will carry this momentum into the upcoming tri-series and the World Cup,” he said.

Several players also shared their experiences, crediting the coaching staff for focused training over the past four to six months. They said technical work on bowling actions, length and consistency, along with mental conditioning, helped them perform under pressure. One bowler noted that belief in the process, hard work and clear game plans were key to his success in the tournament.

The players expressed gratitude to the PCB, coaches and support staff for organising effective camps and creating a positive team environment. They said the warm reception and recognition at the highest level had further motivated them to work harder and aim for greater success in future international events.